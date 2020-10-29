Genesis seems to be on a bit of a roll as of late. Over the past couple of years, Hyundai’s luxury arm has been putting out a surprising amount of great new cars, cars that can genuinely compete with the likes of Zee Germans. We recently had the chance to test the Genesis G70 sedan, a 3 Series competitor, and were thoroughly impressed with it. Now, the South Koreans have created a new SUV, designed to take on the BMW X3 and its competitors — the Genesis GV70.

The all-new Genesis GV70 is the brand’s second SUV, after the X5-fighting GV80 debuted earlier this year. The GV70 borrows most of its design cues from its bigger brother, such as its split headlights and taillights. However, it does have its own overall shape and it looks really good. Interestingly enough, it actually has a classic Porsche 928-esque look from the rear three-quarters angle, thanks to its C/D-pillar design and roof spoiler.

Inside, the GV70’s design is fabulous. The simple, sweeping dashboard and super-wide infotainment screen look really slick. It’s a simple but stylish design that differentiates itself from the typical Germans, breathing fresh air into the segment.

There’s also the Genesis GV70 Sport, which brings more aggressive looks, both inside and out. The interior gets a three-spoke steering wheel, rather than a two-spoke wheel and some red stitching. On the outside, it gets circular exhausts and some funky five-spoke, seemingly perforated, wheels, along with a more aggressive front fascia.

Genesis has released any powertrain info but we can expect the same engines found in the G70 sedan. So a 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder and a 3.3 liter twin-turbo V6 are likely to be the engines on offer. We tested the latter in the G70 sedan and it packs more than enough punch to keep up with its German competition. An eight-speed automatic with all-wheel drive will also almost certainly be paired with those engine.

We’re optimistic about the Genesis GV70, after having a surprisingly positive experience in the G70. We love the BMW X3, especially in M40i spec, but the more excellent crossovers there are, the better the entire segment gets. So let’s hope the GV70 is as good as it looks.