The internet is undefeated. If you want to get snarky with the internet, be prepared to face its wrath. Almost immediately after BMW tried its hand at an “Ok, Boomer” meme, in an attempt to clap back at critics of the newly released BMW iX, the Bavarian brand was swiftly taken down by the internet.

Critics slammed BMW for getting hostile with its fanbase, especially considering most of that fanbase is made up of are long-time customers of brand that are disappointed in BMW’s departure from its core brand values. As it turns out, those same fans don’t appreciate BMW telling them to kick rocks on social media, and neither do journalists and critics. When BMW tweeted its now infamous “Ok, Boomer” meme, we immediately claimed it to be a bad idea. Agitating your fanbase because their criticizing you is never a good idea.

Turns out, BMW quickly noticed just how bad of an idea it actually was. In a recent follow-up tweet, BMW apologized, saying “No matter what age you are, we hear you. We are sorry, it wasn’t our intention to insult anyone with meme slang. The way into the new world of mobility is bumpy, but we hope you join us on the journey.”

No matter what age you are, we hear you. We are sorry, it wasn’t our intention to insult anyone with meme slang. The way into the new world of mobility is bumpy, but we hope you join us on the journey. — BMW (@BMW) November 18, 2020

What’s funny is that BMW seems to have misinterpreted the reason for the backlash. People weren’t mad that BMW called them “Boomers”. People were mad that BMW had the cojones to actually tell its paying customers that their opinions on its new design were wrong. Also, literally no one is criticizing BMW for building an electric car. There’s no apprehension to join BMW on an electric journey. BMW is getting criticism for completely abandoning its core styling principles, principles the brand has followed for a century.

So while it’s nice that BMW’s social media team quickly realized just how, let’s say, ill-advised it was to make an “Ok, Boomer” tweet about criticism of the iX, it still shows how BMW has yet to fully listen to its fanbase.