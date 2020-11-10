Along with the refreshed BMW 5 Series, the M5 also got a mild makeover, to keep it relevant for the next few years. It’s not like the M5 wasn’t a big seller already but it’s nice to keep the entire line-up looking the same, for obvious reasons. However, on the technical side of things, not much has changed, as it is usually the case on BMW M cars. We still have the same 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood, with the same 625 PS.

However, the engineers did give the M5 a bit more TLC and now the sedan has the same dampers as its bigger brother, the M8. Therefore, the biggest question is whether you can feel those new dampers at work. The BMW M5 in Competition clothes already comes with a pretty stiff suspension, especially compared to the ultra-plush feeling a ‘regular’ 5 Series offers.

According to Joe Achilles here, there’s no noticeable difference between the pre-facelift model and the LCI in terms of ride comfort, even though the new model has new dampers. At least that’s the case on public roads and, according to him, UK roads aren’t exactly forgiving. Then again, you tend to forget about the harsh ride the moment you press on the gas pedal. You can probably forget a lot of things when in full-attack mode, as you thoughts simply vanish.

Joe also did a couple of launches with the new car and discovered that BMW’s claim that the car will do 0-62 mph in 3.3 seconds is pretty conservative. His test showed it can do it in 2.99 seconds, on a greasy surface and with Pirelli tires on, not Michelin. He then proceeded to take the car to the track and I’m going to let him tell you all about it, in the video below.