The all-new BMW M8 Gran Coupe is a car with an astonishing variety of options. For those with even higher demands, BMW Individual offers the M8 with an extended range of colors and materials. BMW has a rich history of creating some very interesting, eye-catching and diverse shades of the same color. Besides the different choices of blue, black and red, the Bavarian are also widely known for their deep and powerful colors. But what if you add some BMW Individual touches to the already beautiful lines of the M8 Gran Coupe? That’s exactly what BMW of North America has done. Meet this BMW M8 Gran Coupe in Almandine Brown II Metallic, a color we’ve previously seen on the 7 Series.

We’ve recently played around with the Individual Visualizer where you can find over 53,000 possible combinations for the BMW M8 Individual (like Urban Green). There are also with 84 exterior paint colors to choose from, including 57 metallic options, 26 Uni paints, and one Frozen hue. This particular model comes inside with the Silverstone Merino upholstery.

The sleek, elegant and sporty four-door coupe sits at the top of the M8 range and competes in a segment with the likes of Porsche Panamera Turbo, Mercedes-AMG GT63 S and Audi RS7. Powering the BMW M8 Gran Coupe is the brand’s 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8, which is the same one that powers the M5. In standard guise, it makes 600 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. However, in Competition guise, it makes 617 hp and the same torque. According to BMW, the standard, the M8 Gran Coupe can get from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds, with the Competition model shaving a tenth off that.

The BMW Group’s Dingolfing plant produces up to 60 units of the BMW M8 model family per day, with over 40 percent of this production volume accounting for the Gran Coupé version. The new BMW M8 Gran Coupe has an MSRP of $130,00 and $143,000 for the standard and Competition, respectively.