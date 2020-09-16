Launching in Summer 2021, UK customers will be able to choose between the BMW iX3 Premier Edition and BMW iX3 Premier Edition Pro. Both of these electric SUVs will offer a significant level of standard equipment over and above the current X3.

BMW iX3 Premier Edition or BMW iX3 Premier Edition Pro customers will have the choice of four exterior colors: Carbon Black, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue and Sophisto Grey. Two exterior trim colors will be offered too, with Brushed Aluminum or Black High Gloss exterior trim.

There are also 20” Black aerodynamic wheels, automatic tailgate, adaptive suspension and a panoramic sunroof. Inside, the Vernasca leather is available in four colors. Furthermore, the cabin sports a Sensatec dashboard, sun protect glazing and ambient lighting.

For customers choosing the BMW iX3 Premier Edition Pro, additional standard features will include BMW Head-up Display, Harman Kardon surround sound, Gesture Control, Parking Assistant Plus, Automatic high beam assistant, Comfort access and Lumbar support. BMW IconicSounds Electric, developed in collaboration with Hans Zimmer, completes the extensive offering.

Pricing for the BMW iX3 Premier Edition is set at £61,900 while the Premier Edition Pro will cost £64,900. Customers can pre-order their BMW iX3 Premier Edition or iX3 Premier Edition Pro from today at bmw.co.uk/ix3, with deliveries starting in Summer 2021.