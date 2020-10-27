MINI is announcing today the expansion of their model range and alignment with BMW Group’s “Power of Choice”. At the center of tis realignment is the expansion of the electric model lineup. The future core portfolio of all-electric vehicles will include the MINI 3-Door Hatch, a new crossover model in the small-car segment and a compact crossover model.

The MINI Countryman will be joined by the crossover model for the small-car segment, which will be supplied exclusively with an all-electric drive. In addition, the next generation of MINI Countryman will be available with both combustion engines and an electrified drivetrain. Currently, MINI offers one fully electric vehicle – the MINI Cooper SE hatchback.

Based on a new vehicle architecture, developed from the ground up for pure e-mobility, battery-electric vehicles will be produced in China from 2023, in cooperation with the local manufacturer Great Wall Motor. MINI says that this partnership will enable them to keep up with the rising demand for emission-free driving both in China. Currently, around ten percent of all new vehicles produced for the MINI brand are delivered to customers in China.

“MINI was always the answer to very special challenges relating to individual mobility. And the willingness to reinvent the status quo continues to shape the brand to this day,” commented Bernd Körber, Head of MINI. “Alongside electromobility, harnessing new target groups and sales markets will be crucially important for the future of MINI.”