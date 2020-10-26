For 2021 Model Year, BMW has tweaked the R nineT model lineup (R nineT, Pure, Scrambler, and Urban G/S) to comply with Euro5 emissions standards. To achieve that, BMW redesigned the cylinder heads which will increase fuel efficiency. BMW also updated the cylinder head cover to give it a different look. Its peak power output is now 80 kW (109 hp) at 7250 rpm (previously 81 kW (110 hp) at 7750 rpm), while the maximum torque is still 116 Nm at 6000 rpm. Thanks to an even more full-bodied power and torque curve – especially in the range between 4000 and 6000 rpm – pulling power levels are now tangibly better than those of the predecessor.

Even in the standard version, the new R nineT models now feature ABS Pro in combination with DBC (Dynamic Brake Control) for increased safety when braking – at banking angles as well as in difficult situations. Standard features also include a new shock absorber with travel-dependent damping (WAD), providing enhanced suspension comfort and convenient adjustment of the spring preload via a hand wheel. “Rain” and “Road” riding modes are now included as standard, too.

The analog and digital gauges have also been updated with indicator lights that are visible only when illuminated. Standard are also the LED lighting and a USB charging socket.

BMW offers a number of options and packages. Riding Modes Pro with the additional modes “Dyna” for the R nineT and R nineT Pure and “Dirt” for the R nineT Scrambler and R nineT Urban G/S are now available as new individual options, as are DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) and engine drag torque control (MSR). Another new option is the Comfort Package, comprising Riding Modes Pro, cruise control and heated handlebar grips. The turning light and the rear silencer design option are likewise new to the range of individual optional extras.

The enhancements for the R nineT model family are rounded off with new standard and optional paint finishes. The “Edition 40 Years GS” of the R nineT Urban G/S is especially significant here. Available as a limited edition only, this unique model comes in a colour scheme reminiscent of the legendary R 100 GS to mark the 40th anniversary of the BMW Motorrad GS family.