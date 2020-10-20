The facelift generation of the high-performance business sedan of the 5 Series is offered solely as an M5 Competition model in the UK and is priced starting from £102,325 OTR. The new BMW M5 Competition LCI has recently celebrated the official market launch in the United Kingdom. The high-end sports limousine is powered by the 4.4-liter S63 V8 unit with M TwinPower Turbo and comes packed with a rich equipment package and a refreshed exterior and interior design. The 625 PS (617 hp) 8-cylinder monster roaring under the hood of the new M5 Competition has traditional high-revving characteristics, as the peak output is fully available at 6,000 rpm. The impressive torque of 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) is offered over a lengthy rev range from 1,800 to 5,860 rpm.

Together with the standard M xDrive chassis and the M Steptronic automatic gearbox with Drivelogic, the new M5 Competition sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.3 seconds. The top speed communicated by the manufacturer culminates at 155 mph (250 km/h), whereas choosing the optional M Driver’s Package helps remove the electronic limitation and allows for a maximum speed of 305 km/h.

The new M5 Competition also comes with a standard BMW OS 7.0 infotainment and connectivity architecture and features a bespoke M content and graphics. The F90 facelift allows for Remote Software Upgrade, Smartphone Integration by means of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto and is also equipped with the latest generation of BMW’s Intelligent Personal Assistant with extended functions and assistance.

The standard specification for the fast-riding Bimmer sedan in UK also includes the following equipment:

sun protection glass,

BMW Individual Shadowline headlights,

split rear folding seats

galvanic controls

BMW Adaptive LED headlights

M seatbelts

full Merino leather upholstery

front heated seats

Alcantara anthracite headliner

HUD with M-specific graphics

Harman/Kardon audio system

BMW UK is also offering the possibilities of speccing your brand new M5 Competition with a multiple array of cleverly-designed, optional equipment packages that round off many functions and systems. The first one is entitled Comfort Plus, priced from £2,495 and comprises front and rear seat heating, steering wheel heating, soft close doors, Ambient Air and seat massage functionality.

At £4,995, the Technology Plus package includes the Comfort Plus plus the extra Driving Assistant Professional and the high-end Bowers & Wilkins Diamond 3D surround sound system. For no less than £7,995, The M Pro Package conveys the M Driver’s pack and the M Carbon ceramic brakes.

Last, but not least, BMW also offers the Ultimate Pack. Adding a whooping £19,000 to the final price of the M5 Competition, this special equipment package comprises the following extras: BMW Laserlights, heated M steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, front seats with ventilation and massage functionality, Driving Assistant Professional, Bowers & Wilkins audio system, soft-close doors, Ambient Air, Rear Seat Entertainment Professional, TV Function Plus, M Driver’s pack, M Carbon ceramic brakes and M Carbon engine cover.

Now, let’s see more pics of this mouth-watering M5 Competition dressed in the Motegi Red outfit with an all-black Merino leather interior.