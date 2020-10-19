From the moment BMW unveiled the X6 M we knew it was a wolf in sheep’s clothing. The X6 M looks tame compared to the performance it can deliver on the road. When you get some tuners involved, that S63 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine under the hood can truly shine, with 800 horsepower figures becoming entirely realistic.

The first 800 horsepower car fitted with this engine we’ve ever seen came from G-Power but it looks like a lot more options are available right now. Especially when you consider the fact that you can get nearly 720 horses out of that engine with mostly simple mods, without even changing a pipe.

The X6 M seen in the video below is said to have no less than 850 horsepower at its disposal. Now, I don’t speak Russian and I can’t really tell what changes were done to the car, but most likely there was some hardware exchanged at some point.

On the other side of the track we’re looking at a Lamborghini Urus. On paper, the two cars are pretty close in terms of performance but when it comes to price tags, things lean heavily in favor of the BMW. Then again, the Urus isn’t stock either. It too gained some 200 horsepower compared to the stock output, thanks to some tinkering being done under the hood.

So how do the two stack up? Well, we’ve seen videos of these two going at it in standard guise and the Urus won most of the time, even though it did it by a whisker. This time, the BMW seems to be doing better on the drag strip. What’s pretty obvious is that the launch sequence seems to be better in the BMW as the Urus gets left behind from the dig, only to keep up with the X6 M towards the end of the strip. The action starts at the 5-minute mark.