KITH owner Ronnie Fieg has just unveiled his collaboration with BMW M. In an Instagram video, the NY-based designer showcases his E30 M3 with KITH branding, along with a special 2021 BMW M4 Competition. The Toronto Red M4 is adorned with KITH branding items, starting with the badge on the trunk and on the side gills. Even though it’s not shown on the video, we do expect to see KITH bits inside the cabin as well.

At the same time, the E30 M3 went through an extensive restoration process. The Cinnabar Red E30 M3 features a BMW badge with the Kith engraving on it. The interior gets a special leather with tiny KITH logos on it. There are likely other custom design cues, but we’ll learn more about those next week.

This is not the first time an automaker collaborates with a clothing maker. Especially when streetwear has often crossed into the automotive world. Just a few months ago, Virgil Abloh, founder of Off-White, and creative designer at Louis Vuitton, worked on his version of a Mercedes‑Benz G‑Class.

We’ve also seen other partnerships between Supreme and Lamborghini, or Puma and Porsche. BMW is also no stranger of collaborations. Earlier this year, BMW partnered up with Futura to work on a limited series of M2 Competition models.

Stay tuned in the next few days for more information on this unique collaboration!