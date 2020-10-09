The new BMW M3 and M4 models have already been unveiled, but we’re still quite a long way out from actually driving them. However, some people are luckier than others and the video below proves it. In this footage we get to see two guys taking the M3 and M4 out for a spin around…. a harbor!

The video is meant to be a great cinematic spectacle and, in all honesty, that’s exactly what happened. BMW managed to turn the Port of Koper into a real-life track and that’s not an easy thing to do. As for the cars, they are obviously playing according to the rules of M Town, where certain words have a different meaning altogether, like ‘donuts’.

There are plenty of Easter eggs thrown in there for good measure too. From the brand of the pick-up truck in charge of security (a Toyota, BMW’s long-time partner), to Instagram stories and new features hidden inside the cars, meant to somehow figure out just how much fun you’re having.

In case you didn’t know, the new M3 and M4 come with a Drift Calculator that will show you just how far you traveled spinning the rear wheels or how much time it took. It’s all in the name of fun, even though some people might consider them just ‘gimmicks’.

We’ll be the judges of that once we get our hands on the cars.