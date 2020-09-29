Ever since the new BMW M8 Competition came out, a lot of owners out there, of various supercars, felt a bit threatened. This new Coupe from BMW wasn’t claiming supercar status and yet, it managed to hang with some of the best out there. Therefore, the world started paying attention, especially after some impressive drag racing runs.

Continue Reading Below

The footage below shows a BMW M8 Competition taking on a Nissan GT-R. Archie is the master of ceremony here and he introduces us to the two combatants. The BMW is a familiar sight on our website, needs no further introduction. It uses a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood, good for 625 HP and 750 Nm of torque (553 lb-ft). It will also use its all-wheel drive system to put it all down through an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Now, even though the title is misleading, you should know this is no ordinary Nissan GT-R. This one was tuned by the guys from Litchfield and it’s making…. God only knows how much horsepower. The thing is, some GT-Rs have been reaching well over 1,000 HP.

As far as I could gather online (as the guys don’t tell us in the video what kind of power output the GT-R has), the Litchfield stage 4 upgrade should offer a bit over 700 HP.

With that kind of power, the GT-R could win against the BMW M8 but not in this manner. The video below shows an incredibly big difference between the two, one that could have two explanations. One possibility could be that the GT-R is just pushing over 1,000 HP. The second could be that Archie took his foot of the gas a bit too soon. Either way, something’s definitely off here. Thoughts?