The new Rolls-Royce Ghost is a tantalizing proposition from Goodwood, especially for long-running customers. The company has repeatedly said it developed the new generation based on feedback received from its clients. But does the new car deliver on all fronts? The guys from Autocar are among the first who got the chance to take it for a spin and the video below give us a deeper insight into the Ghost.

According to Rolls-Royce, there were a couple of things they had to sort before unveiling the Ghost and some of them are a bit peculiar for a Rolls. Apparently, more and more owners prefer to drive their own Ghost which means the driving dynamics had to be improved without ruining the ride. Therefore, a new ‘Planar suspension’ was developed to serve that exact purpose.

Sure, you can’t expect the Ghost to act like an sportscar on the road, for obvious reasons, but it’s noticeably better to drive overall. Furthermore, customers also asked for a bit less opulence in the old sense of the word. Therefore, the new Ghost is a bit more understated, and exudes character without being too ‘in your face’ about it. It’s a bit of a more minimalist approach, if you will, and I think it works brilliantly.

So, is this Ghost what everyone’s expecting it to be? It would be safe to say that it depends on the expectations but the truth of the matter is, it’s a better car than its predecessor in every way. And don’t take my word for it, this is coming from Autocar’s own reviewer as you can clearly see in the video below, if you have 10 minutes to spare.