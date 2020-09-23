The arrival of falls spells good news for potential future clients of the 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe as the compact class receive new engines and updated specification. Starting November 2020, BMW adds new fuel-efficient powerplants in the portfolio of the F40 and F44 families. For the 1 Series, there are two new additions: the 116i and the 120i petrol-powered units.

The 116i is the new entry-level of the F40 1 Series range, being powered by a frugal, 3-cylinder engine running on gasoline. The model develops a peak output of 80 kW / 109 PS (107 hp) and a maximum torque of 190 Nm. The 116i is said to achieve a combined fuel consumption of 5.8 – 5.4 l/100 km.

The output is standardly channeled to the front-axle wheels with the help of a 6-speed manual gearbox, while an automatic 7-speed transmission with double clutch is available as an option. Nonetheless, reaching 100 km/h starting from standstill is a matter of patience, as the 116i needs 10.6 seconds.

Another novelty for the 1 Series range is the new 120i, powered by a modified version of a 2.0-liter B48 petrol engine, which is now rated at 131 kW / 178 PS (175 hp). The model gets the 7-speed, double-clutch Steptronic tranny as standard, which enables it perform the 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.0 seconds. The peak torque developed by the 120i reaches 280 Nm.

Last, but not least, the portfolio of the 2 Series Gran Coupe is further expanded with the addition of the 216d entry-level version. Powered by a 3-cylinder diesel engine producing 85 kW / 116 hp, the model is specced with standard 7-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch and develops a maximum torque of 270 Nm.

The acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 10.3 seconds, less than in the lighter, yet manual gearbox-equipped 116i hatchback. The fuel economy is another key point highlighting the frugal characteristics of the diesel unit, as the combined fuel consumption figure reach 4.1 – 3.8 l/100 km.

To ensure an iconic, bold presence and powerful, sporty stance, the BMW Individual Shadowline headlights with darkened inlays are now becoming available as an option as part of the specification for the 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe.