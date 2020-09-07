The BMW X5/X6/X7 trio and their high-performance M counterparts have finally been added to the BMW Individual, alongside the updated model generations of the 5 Series and M5. We already reported that a range of BMW Individual accessories would become available for the X models available beginning with August 2020. The special customization appointments will be widely offered for the X5, X6, X7, as well as for the X5 M and X6 M.

The new range of BMW Individual equipment for the high-ranging BMW X includes eye-catching paintworks, select leather upholsteries and impressive decorative trims in metal or wood. In terms of exterior colors, there are new additions in the lineups of serial and special body paints.

Compared to the initial range of paintwork, the list of available shades for the X5, X6, X7, X5 M and X6 M is now enhanced with the following options:

Serial metallic body paints: Pyrite Brown, Ruby Black, Sunstone (initially available for X5 and X7 during 2018), Flamenco (X6 only), Terra Brown (X7 only), Vermont Bronze (X7 only), Sparkling Brown (X7 only), Dravit Grey (X7 only)

Special metallic body paints: Petrol Mica (305), Ruby Red (S03), Avus Blue (276), Grigio Telesto Pearleffect (P6M)

Special uni body paints: Urban Green (A04), British Racing Green (312)

Special matte body paints: Frozen Black (U91)

We also note that the Vernasca Canberra Beige – Mocca leather upholstery is making a comeback in the standard X5, X6 and X7 models. Other than this, the range of leather upholsteries comprises the Individual choices of Merino Ivory White/Night Blue and Merino Tartufo. The silver grey ash wood ornaments remain a fixture too, as well as the pianolack and the fineline veneers with aluminum inserts.

In the case of the new LCI 5 Series and M5 generations, the customization possibilities are virtually infinite, as the range of special body paints comprises almost every possible tone and shade you could imagine. Besides the BMW Individual Pianolack high-gloss black wood, the range of ornaments for the dashboard also include the Fineline Sen light brown wood and the plum wood veneers.

For the G30/G31 facelift model series, the 20-inch BMW Individual Aerodynamic Wheels are offered. The X5 and X6 can be fitted with the 22-inch BMW Individual V-spoke 746 wheels with Orbit Grey finish are available, whereas the X7 is exclusively offered with the 22-inch BMW Individual Y-spoke 758M alloys.

Let’s see now some striking new BMW Individual configurations with the 5 Series, M5, X5, X6, X7, X5 M and X6 M.

BMW M550i xDrive – Venetian Violet (W69) with Merino Caramel leather

BMW 530e xDrive – Blue Hera Mica (P5R) with Merino Tartufo leather

BMW 540d xDrive M Sport – Marrakesh Brown (P09) with Smoke White leather

BMW M5 – Papaya Orange (U95) and Merino Aragon Brown leather

BMW M5 Competition – Rallye Green (P06) with Midrand Beige-Black leather

BMW X5 xDrive45e M Sport – British Racing Green (312) with Vernasca Cognac leather

BMW X5 M – Petrol Mica (305) with Ivory White/Night Blue leather

BMW X6 M50d – Frozen Black (U91) with Tacora Red leather

BMW X6 M – Urban Green (A04) with Adelaide Grey leather

BMW X7 – Ruby Red (S03) with Canberra Beige/Mocca leather