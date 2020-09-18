Some things in this world never change. Take Rolls-Royce for instance. As much as the automotive market has changed, the Double-R brand is still focused on pure luxury, even after these years. Sure, over time, the definition of luxury changed. For example, when the company was founded, at the beginning of the 20th century, luxury could be the simple fact of being able to get to your destination.

Back then, paved roads were a luxury too, so having a car that could cover all kinds of terrains was an advantage. That’s what Rolls-Royce delivered and the company evolved with the times. However, their main focus hasn’t changed. In a recent interview with Autocar, Alex Innes, head of design at the Coachbuild division in Goodwood outlined why the interior of Phantom and Ghost is not filled with screens and could be considered ‘conservative’ by some.

“We’re not always the first adopters, and for good reason. For us, technology is about furthering the experience of what is expected of a Rolls-Royce. We carefully select the materials we use,” he said. “That’s why we haven’t started using touchscreens with haptic feedback. The experience of beautifully weighted analogue switchgear still beats a touchscreen.” And on that, I have to agree, no matter how many possibilities a screen offers.

“We’d never do anything just for the sake of using technology, but we can develop it to fit the marque and what it represents. It’s important not to ask a client to do more than necessary. A Rolls-Royce should be a sanctuary from life’s distractions. It’s our responsibility to apply technology without overstepping the mark,” he added which goes to show that the customer and the way he feels inside a Rolls-Royce car is still at the top of priorities in Goodwood.