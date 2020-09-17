A German BMW dealership decided to put their own twist on the BMW M2 Competition. BMW Felix Botrop started their tuning project with the highly popular M2 Coupe. Firstly, they dipped into the M Performance Parts pool and grabbed a few aero parts.

The front-end gets a carbon fiber lip which extends beyond the base bumper. Moving to the rear, you’ll immediately notice a new diffuser, also made of carbon fiber. Furthermore, a massive racing wing sits atop the trunk. But according to the dealer, this was designed in-house as a custom piece.

Of course, such a fantastic project also needs some higher-end wheels. Thanks to BBS, this BMW M2 Competition comes with their black 20 inch CI-R wheels. Next on the upgrade list is a set of the popular KW Suspension V3 springs. Those improve the ride quality and especially the driving dynamics.

The sound upgrade comes next, thanks to an Akrapovic slip-on exhaust system which is extremely popular in the BMW tuning world. Since all European M2 models come with the OPF installed, the acoustics need a boost. And that’s exactly what the Akrapovic system will provide.

The BMW M2 Competition comes as standard with a six-in-line 3.0-liter S55 engine, which produces up to 405 hp and 550 Nm of torque. AC Schnitzer offer an upgrade that brings the output to 500 hp and 650 Nm of torque. The additional control unit fitted under the hood optimizes motor efficiency and increases the performance accordingly.

The performance increase and the higher torque output is easily noticeable at lower revs and gears. The increased horsepower needs to be found in the mid range of the engine power band and gear selection.

Lastly, in the photos below are two wraps: an olive matte and a NATO wrap. Both are quite interesting in their own way, but it’s the olive mate that’s a bit more subdued. To see more this special project, click on the gallery below:

[Photos: @shiftdriftdrive on Instagram]