The BMW engineers seemingly can never rest on their laurels. New models have to be developed every year and the BMW 2 Series Coupe is no exception. Luckily for us, BMW decided to keep the 2 Series Coupe rear-wheel drive in the future as well and that’s a big win for the fans of the brand. Now, the testing procedure has started and the first prototypes of the upcoming 2er can be seen doing their rounds on the Nurburgring.

Continue Reading Below

Today we’re checking out one of the first videos of this type and. And as you can see, the car is being pushed rather hard. Considering the high expectations everyone has from this car – due to the bar being set so high by the first-generation – the driver would do better to find every single issue before the final product is launched. As for the design, we can’t really make out any details, as this is an early prototype and it’s also very well camouflaged.

Even so, the front end seems to be housing some fairly large grilles, so we’ll see how that will play out with the small dimensions of the car.

Under the sheet metal, don’t expect big changes compared to the outgoing model. The engine range will be made up of 4 and 6 cylinder engines. We’ll get the 220i, 230i and M240i models while Europeans can also look for diesel alternatives, but not with a straight six under the hood.

The 220d will probably be a favorite in Europe this time round as well. There is talk about the M240i badge becoming M245i but that’s still to be confirmed. The new 2 Series Coupe will be launched in 2021 with sales kicking off in 2022.