So far, we’ve seen spy photos of the BMW M3 Sedan, the BMW M4 Coupe and even the BMW M3 Touring. So of all the G8x models, we’ve seen almost every one. The only one we haven’t seen so far is the BMW M4 Convertible. Until now. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)

In these new photos, we can see a camouflaged BMW M4 Convertible just sitting in a parking lot with its roof up. Much like the standard 4 Series ‘Vert, the M4 variant also gets a soft-top roof (it wouldn’t make any sense if it didn’t) and it does look pretty good with the roof up. Obviously, it’s not as good looking as the coupe but it’s better looking than the previous M4 Convertible with its folding metal up. That car looked like a coupe drawn by someone with their eyes closed and using the wrong hand.

One thing I’m very curious to see is whether or not the chassis is rigid with the roof down. The previous-gen F83 BMW M4 Convertible was a sloppy, vibrating mess. Every bump made the interior feel as if it would fall apart and ruined the experience. While the standard F32 4 Series Convertible wasn’t as bad, the stiffer suspension of the M4 must have exacerbated things. So we’re wondering if this new chassis is good enough to cope with the M4’s harder ride.

Powering the M4 Convertible will be the same 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged I6 as the rest of its G8X siblings. In its standard guise, it will make 473 horsepower and 503 horsepower in Competition-spec. However, BMW likes to streamline the rest of a car’s options for less-popular variants. So it’s possible the M4 Convertible only comes with an automatic transmissions and just one choice of drivetrain, be it rear or all-wheel drive. Though, it would be very cool if it came with a proper manual.

We don’t know when the BMW M4 Convertible will make its debut but it’s likely to be after the debut of the standard M4 Coupe. So stay tuned.

