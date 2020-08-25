I recently came across some mouth-watering pics showcasing the mighty BMW X7 M50i in all its splendor. The luxury SAV simply shines in an impressive BMW Individual outfit. Every time I come across some new and official photo galleries with my favorite BMW models, it surely is like a Christmas gift. I was deeply touched by how powerful and self-assured the new BMW X7 M50i looks in these latest pic set.

The 8-cylinder M Performance luxury SAV is adorned with an extensive array of BMW Individual appointments. Starting with the exterior, the X7 M50i is coated in the deep BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue II metallic paintwork, which makes the G07 look very classy and upscale.

There’s also the BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line package which covers the upright kidney grille, the side window ornaments, roof bars, the hockey stick, the front air vent details and the exhaust pipes. Therefore, the standard Cerium Grey accents are deleted from the scheme.

The exterior presence of this special X7 M50i is further enhanced thanks to the 22-inch, M Sport V-spoke alloy wheels with Cerium Grey finish (code: 755 M).

Going inside the cabin of the X7 M50i, we are greeted by the refined BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery in Ivory White/Night Blue (including white contrast stitching) shades covering the seats, dashboard and door covers in full. The high-gloss Black Fineline wood with metal effect was the choice for the dashboard ornaments.

The M50i is the most powerful variant of the X7 luxury SAV on sale right now, with no full-fledge M model planned. The X7 M50i is powered by the N63B44T3 V8 turbocharged engine, rated at 390 kW / 530 PS (523 hp) and developing a massive 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of peak torque.

Scroll down for more photos of this spectacular BMW X7 M50i featured in Tanzanite Blue metallic.