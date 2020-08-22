The BMW R 18 has been used for a few custom projects already and looks like customizing the bike is becoming some kind of sport. Everyone wants a piece of the new bike and its incredible engine, therefore we’re bound to see more extraordinary work in the future. This week, however, we’re taking a look at what Bernhard Naumann put together, namely The Blechmann R 18.

Continue Reading Below

Unlike other customizers, Bernhard Naumann, otherwise also known as Blechmann, doesn’t like to sketch his ideas on a piece of paper before hand. According to him, the creative process takes place inside his head and he just gets to work: “I draw my design directly on the object using the final material. This allows me to directly respond to the requirements and to keep an eye on the proportions at all times.”

For this project he decided to start from the back and move towards the front. His creation uses the stock supporting structure of the rear fender, seat and pillion. To make things more interesting, a stop light from Kellermann was added while the fuel tank was heavily modified.

It is now narrower and features knee cut-outs. Next, Blechmann customized the headlights. As with his last BMW custom bike “Giggerl”, a conversion of the BMW R nineT, the headlights were to have a subtle kidney-shaped design this time.

Analogous to the classic boxer engine, Blechmann placed a filament lamp prominently in the center. Here, too, the steering angle and the forward-tilted headlamp determine the basic layout of the custom bike. Bernhard Neumann perfected his personalization efforts with discreet black paint and classic white BMW Motorrad pin-stripes.

In total, the team around Blechmann worked 450 hours on his version of the BMW R 18. And it looks magnificent, this being my favorite take on the R 18 so far.