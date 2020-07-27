The launch of the new G80 M3 and G82 M4 is imminent. Therefore, BMW is ramping up its marketing efforts to prepare the ground for their arrival. This weekend, the Bavarians published a video featuring the new cars and the man in charge of their development, Dirk Haecker. The top M engineer offers some insight into the development process of the new M cars.

The BMW M head of development shared his thoughts on the cars while racing around the Sachsenring. Admittedly, this isn’t the regular proving grounds where the M models are normally put to the test. Instead, Sachsenring is a pretty technical track where you can see how the car manages its weight and power under stressful conditions.

From what we can gather, the new M3 and M4 models will get a set of considerably wider tires, as well as new axles and different wheel dimensions, to keep the power in check and offer great handling characteristics.

Haecker also confirmed that configurations that will be available at launch, the rear-wheel drive manual 480 HP version and the Competition alternative with an automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. That’s not all though.

Apparently, the new M3 and M4 models will also get the adjustable brake setting introduced for the first time on the M8 models. This will allow you to adjust the sensitivity of the brake pedal, to fit nicely with your driving style.

Unfortunately, towards the end of the video we also get some bad news. Haecker mentions that we’re still about half a year away from driving these cars in their final shape and that means 2021 will probably be the year when the first deliveries kick off.

This falls right into our previously mentioned schedule for the two, no surprises here. We can look forward to seeing the cars unveiled in September but the first deliveries will probably happen in January.