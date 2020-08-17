The BMW M2 CS is a really interesting car, to say the least. It builds on the already great foundation the M2 Competition established and takes things just a bit further. It’s also offered in limited numbers and that has traditionally been an indicator of high desirability. Over time, a lot of limited-run models have turned into collector’s items and it looks like that might be the future in store for the this model as well, according to the CEO of the BMW M division.

Markus Flasch declared on a number of occasions that his favorite car in the BMW line-up today is, without a doubt, the M2 CS. The reasons why that’s the case vary quite a lot but the most important one is the fact that it is light and comes with a manual transmission. However, those two attributes don’t necessarily mean the car will become a collector’s item in the future. This is just guess work right now and things could pan out really differently.

In a recent interview with Australian magazine Boss Hunting, Markus Flasch expressed his hope that the M2 CS will go down that route. When asked what car from today’s line-up will be regarded as icons 40 years from now, his answer was focused on the M2 CS: “That’s a tricky question because all of our products can be future classics. But if I had to pick only one I’d say the current BMW M2 CS. It doesn’t have a predecessor, it’s young, wild, crisp, and incredibly fast and if you’re a diehard petrol head you can order the M2 CS with a manual transmission.”

So, apart from the manual transmission, the fact that the M2 CS doesn’t have a predecessor also counts according to Flasch. And he has a point. People tent to consider ‘the first of its kind’ more important than everything that came afterwards and you can see that even in the E30 M3 and its value, as a matter of fact. And there are other examples as well. So, do you agree? Do you think the M2 CS could become a possible icon as the years go by?