The DTM finally resumed operations last weekend with a stage held by the iconic Spa-Francorchamps track. BMW unfortunately didn’t do too well over there but hopes are high for the next stage, to be held this weekend, at Lausitzring. The Spa event was tricky for BMW drivers in a number of ways, mainly because not every one of them had the chance of racing on it before. Therefore, learning the turns did take a toll. It’s definitely not going to be the same for Lausitzring.

As a matter of fact, the German track will hold two events, for two consecutive weekends but the track layout will be changed. The BMW DTM drivers first take to the track in their BMW M4 DTMs on the 3.478-kilometer sprint circuit. The following week, the third event of the season will take place on the longer, 4.570-kilometer variant. BMW DTM driver Philipp Eng holds the lap record of 1:37.897 minutes for this longer layout.

“That is going to be a fascinating challenge, the likes of which we have never seen before in the DTM. After the season-opener at Spa-Francorchamps, at which we fell well below our expectations, we are now looking ahead to the coming races. We have analyzed the issues and are working hard to improve our total package.

We saw at Spa-Francorchamps that we are very well-positioned in terms of reliability and top speed. We must now improve the pace in general, both in qualifying and over the race distance,” said Jens Marquardt, BMW Group Motorsport Director.

Between the two race weekends, BMW Team RBM and BMW Team RMG will remain at the Lausitzring. They will make the revisions to the BMW M4 DTM, which are necessary after every event, on site. Hopefully, the teams and the drivers will do better this time and bring in some points.