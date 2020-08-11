Production of the 2020 BMW ALPINA XB7 has begun this week at the Spartanburg plant in South Caorlina. According to BMW of North America, the production slots for the calendar year 2020 have already been sold out. The all-new BMW ALPINA XB7 became available to order from May 2020 with deliveries planned to commence in September 2020. Just as with the 2021 BMW ALPINA B7 Sedan, all official BMW dealers in the United States and Canada are eligible to sell and service the all-new ALPINA XB7.

There are four standard colors offered by the ALPINA for their XB7 SUV. All of them are included in the base price: Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Mineral White, Pythonic Blue and Artic Grey. Then we have two additional colors which come with a price of $1,950: Tanzanite Blue and Ametrin Metallic. Traditional exterior colors ALPINA Blue Metallic and ALPINA Green Metallic will become available at later dates.

Moving inside the cabin, the 2020 ALPINA XB7 is offered with a wide range of trims and leather options.

Extended Merino Leather

Ivory White Extended Merino leather

Coffee Extended Merino Leather

Black Extended Merino Leather

Tartufo Extended Merino Leather

Full Merino Leather ($1,500)

Ivory White/Night Blue Full Merino Leather

Ivory White Full Merino Leather

Coffee Full Merino Leather

Black Full Merino Leather

Tartufo Full Merino Leather

ALPINA customers will take advantage of a new wood interior trim, called Walnut Nature Anthracite (Black). An open-pore design with “floating” ALPINA logo affixed, optional Walnut Nature Anthracite joins standard ALPINA Myrtle wood trim and available ALPINA Piano Black trim.

Additionally, US customers can view wheel and tire choices for the XB7, which begin with 21-inch ALPINA DYNAMIC light-alloy wheels with Run-Flat Summer or Run-Flat All-Season tires, and massive new 23-inch ALPINA CLASSIC forged-alloy wheels that save 28 pounds of unsprung mass and include bespoke-compound Pirelli P-ZERO “ALP” non-runflat summer tires. A compact spare is available as an option.

Powering the ALPINA XB7 is the 4.4 liter BiTurbo engine from the B7 limousine. So it gets the same tuning treatment; bigger twin-scroll turbochargers, upgraded intake and exhaust manifolds, additional water, transmission and oil coolers and a new stainless steel exhaust system.

All of that combines to make 612 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful ALPINA to date, even if it’s just by a few ponies. According to BMW and ALPINA, the XB7 is capable of 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds flat and can nail the quarter-mile in just 12.6 seconds.

The BMW ALPINA XB7 is eligible for the Performance Center Delivery experience at the BMW Performance Driving School in Spartanburg, SC.