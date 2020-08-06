The next generation BMW 2 Series Coupe is scheduled for premiere in 2021. Till then, spy photographers managed to uncover the dashboard of the G42 2 Series for the first time. The new photos reveal an interior combination based on the G2x and F44 platforms.

As you may already know, a sigh of relief was heard in the BMW community when the constructor announced that the future 2 Series Coupe will march with the RWD underpinnings. The G42 model generation will sit on the same CLAR platform (albeit slightly modified in size) as the G2x family.

Furthermore, the test prototype seen in these latest spy shots is possibly the new M245i xDrive Coupe, given the large-sized wheels, the M braking system, the trapezoidal tail pipe finishers similar to M340i/d – M440i/d models and the overall powerful stance of the car.

The new 2 Series Coupe will also have a new dashboard. From what can be seen, it will be similar to the dashboard of the new 4 Series Coupe and will make use of high-end premium materials. Like on the G22, the Vernasca/Dakota Cognac leather upholstery looks very upscale and stylish and is easily the most refined choice for the new G42.

The digital screen of the BMW OS 7.0 architecture also look bigger, like in the G22, compared to the F44 2 Series. The overall build quality appears superior than on the front-driven Gran Coupe sibling, as well as the sheer size of the dashboard.

The new G42 2 Series will come with a new exterior design, defined by an imposing front fascia, new headlights, bigger kidneys and revised tail lamps, as seen in this early scoop of a preproduction M245i model.

It is sad that the current Convertible version will be discontinued, but we are relieved that the upcoming 2 Series Coupe will continue to use straight-six powerplants for the M245i and M2 variants, as well as more efficient diesel and petrol units with 4 cylinders.

There’s still plenty of time left until we see the finished product, but one thing’s for sure: the new 2 Series Coupe is already a highly awaited Bimmer that stirs the imagination of the fan base.

[Spy Photos: CarScoops]