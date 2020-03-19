The future BMW 2 Series Coupe (G42) slated for 2021 premiere

The future G42 generation of the BMW 2 Series Coupe will retain its puristic RWD underpinnings and is rumored to debut in the second half of 2021. The forthcoming G42 2 Series is already under internal development and first camouflaged test prototypes should hit streets by summer this year, if everything goes according to plan. The new generation could possibly be assembled at the Mexico plant in San Luis de Potosi.

From what we know, the future 2021 BMW 2 Series Coupe will retain its iconic 2-door sedan shape, pretty much evoking the classic 2002 and making the compact coupe a true modern successor of the legendary model.

Pictured: The pre-LCI BMW 220d Luxury Line (F22).

The G42 generation will be developed on a shortened version of the rear-driven Cluster Architecture (CLAR) that also underpins the upcoming G22/G23/G26 4 Series lineup. Essentially, the future 2 Series Coupe will become the sole compact-sized BMW model to feature a RWD chassis.

Given the need to focus to future electromobility and streamline model portfolio, the current F23 2 Series Convertible sadly won’t receive a successor, mainly due to the niche status of the vehicle and the relatively reduced sales numbers.

Pictured: Artist sketch of the F22 2 Series.

In terms of design philosophy, there are several routes which the G42 2 Series might approach. While retaining the classic 2-door sedan shape, it is expected that the compact coupe will blend in several influences from the 8 Series Coupe and new 4 Series Coupe.

It is still unknown whether the future 2 Series Coupe will sport a similar grille treatment like the upcoming G2x 4 Series. At the moment, it’s safe to say that the huge kidneys might be reserved for the 4 Series family.

The cabin of the future G42 2 Series could feature a similar dashboard like the new 2 Series Gran Coupe, but I expect some more differentiation and more upscale influences from the 4 Series Coupe.

Pictured: Dashboard of the new BMW M235i Gran Coupe.

The engine lineup for the new 2021 BMW 2 Series Coupe will likely comprise 4- and 6-cylinder units, running on both petrol and diesel. Entry-level propositions such as the current 218i and 218d versions could be phased out. The 4-cylinder choices will consist of the 220i, 220d and 230i variants, which will certainly receive a mild electrification (a 48-volt integrated generator) and a slight power increase.

At least the 220d should also be available with the optional xDrive system, even though the 230i is also likely to be mated with the AWD chassis. Expect 6-speed manual and 8-speed automatic (standard and sports) gearboxes to smooth out power transfer to the wheels.

There be only one 6-cylinder version in the lineup and that’s the range-topping M Performance version, rumored to be renamed M245i from the current M240i title to highlight the output increase. The forthcoming M245i could actually use a slightly detuned B58 straight-six powerplant, the same that also powers the M340i.

For the G42 series, the 3.0-liter, award-winning B58 unit could be rated at around 354 PS (349 hp). The new M245i will be available in both rear-driven configuration and xDrive, yet it is still unknown if a six-speed manual gearbox will be offered besides the 8-speed automatic transmission.

Last, but not least, the future generation of the M2 (G87) arriving in 2022 will retain the traditional rear-wheel-drive chassis and will also offer the possibility to opt out for a six-speed manual gearbox. The new M2 will be powered by a detuned S58 engine rated at 420 hp.