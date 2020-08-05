Our 2021 BMW 545e test drive is under the way with the review scheduled to come out on August 12th. But until then, we’re giving you an extensive photo gallery of the latest plug-in hybrid from Munich. When it was unveiled last month, the facelifted BMW 5 Series also introduced extensive powertrain upgrades and updated plug-in hybrids.

Starting this Fall, this new BMW 545e PHEV variant will be available solely with xDrive and, for the time being, it will be reserved for the Sedan body only. The all-new 545e xDrive borrows its powertrain from the 745e and X5 xDrive45e and boasts no less than 394 PS (388 hp).

The new BMW 545e xDrive Sedan is powered by a 6-cylinder petrol engine that develops a peak output of 210 kW / 286 PS (282 hp). The hybrid architecture also employs an electric motor with a maximum output of 80 kW / 109 PS (108 hp).

The petrol-electric duo brings together the combined output of the plug-in hybrid system to a peak of 290 kW / 394 PS (388 hp). The maximum torque developed reaches a top 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) which is delivered to the BMW xDrive all-wheel drive chassis, thanks to the 8-speed Steptronic transmission. The new 545e xDrive Sedan is capable of running in purely electric mode between 54 and 57 kilometers (34 – 35 miles) as per WLTP.

Last, but not least, the 545e xDrive will come with the BMW eDrive Zones function as standard. When the system detects the plug-in hybrid 5 Series model enters a designated BMW eDrive zone, it will automatically switch to all-electric running mode.

If you live in the U.S., the BMW 545e will not, unfortunately, be available. BMW of North America hasn’t confirmed any future plans to bring this exciting plug-in hybrid on this side of the pond.

For now, let’s enjoy this photo gallery and stay tuned for our test drive: