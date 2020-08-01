If there was any doubt left that the next-gen BMW M3 and BMW M4 would have the brand’s new grille design, these new photos will eradicate it. Both the upcoming M3 and M4 were seen doing some camouflaged testing together, with both of their grilles completely exposed. (We don’t own the spy photos but you can see them here)

In these photos, both the BMW M3 and M4 are wearing heavy camouflage but we can see as much of their designs as we need to. Both cars seem to have the same grille design and front air intakes. They also seem to have the same headlights, which is interesting considering that the standard 3 Series and 4 Series have different headlights.

Though, much like the outgoing F80 M3 and F82 M4, these two new cars seem to have a couple of exterior differences. For instance, the BMW M4 looks a bit lower, a bit sleeker and a bit sportier. While the M3 seems a bit more muscular, thanks to its more flared wheel arches. It’s not that the M3’s wheel track is wider than the M4’s but that the standard 3 Series’ is narrower than the 4 Series’, so to give them both the same wheel track means that the M3 looks more flared than the M4.

We’ll get used to the new grille design, even if it’s more of a painful process for some than for others. However, I do think it’s a shame that BMW fitted such a massive grille, not because of how it looks but because of how it distracts from the rest of the design. Both are looks great otherwise, especially the BMW M4, which looks fantastic outside of its monstrous grille. With normal grilles, both of these cars would look incredible but no one is going to notice because of their giant, gaping maws.

Thankfully, you don’t have to look at the grille from behind the wheel, as both of these cars are likely to be excellent to drive. The new modified CLAR architecture on which they’re based is far superior than the outgoing F30 chassis the previous M3/M4 were based on. So they should be leaps and bounds ahead of their predecessors, in terms of driving engagement and overall capability.

They’re also going to be fast. Very fast. Both cars will get 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged S58 engines under their hoods. In base spec, they’ll make 473 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. In Competition-spec, they’re going to have a whopping 503 horses to play with. All versions of the M3/M4 will get rear-wheel drive as-standard, with all-wheel drive as an option. However, it’s going to be the base-spec that you want, as it will come with a six-speed manual option, in both the M3 and M4. That manual option will also let you blip downshifts on your own, without having to first turn off stability control.

So the BMW M3 and BMW M4 are going to be great cars. They’re going to be fast as all hell, drive like proper performance machines and have cool looks. So long as you can get past that new grille.

[Source: Car Scoops]