The new BMW M3 and M4 continue their final experimental phase with a stopover at the Nurburgring for some last-minute fine tuning. Of course, the test prototypes are now confidently showcasing their big snout and the final design of the headlights and front air intakes.

The new generation of the BMW M3 and M4 high-performance contenders are expected to be officially unveiled in September and go on sale towards the end of the year, in November.

As was the case in the past, the M3 and M4 will share the same front fascia treatment, which is set to cause a stir. The tall and upright kidneys will sport a characteristic design with double, horizontally-positioned louvres.

The headlights are borrowed from the new G22 4 Series, featuring an elongated shape and typical inner graphics with polygonal angel eyes, rendering the whole car an imposing and aggressive stance.

We already know that the new M3 and M4 will share the same underpinnings and come in both rear-wheel drive or xDrive powertrain configuration. Furthermore, the 6-speed manual tranny is set to live on, alongside the trailblazing 8-Speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox with M Drivelogic.

When launched on the market, the new M3 and M4 will be offered with pure rear-driven traction, while the all-wheel drive option is set to be added to the package sometimes in late 2021.

The standard, entry-level M3 and M4 versions will use the same award-winning engine as the current X3 M and X4 M, namely the BMW S58 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder petrol-fed powerplant, which racks up 350 kW / 480 PS (473 hp). The straight-six unit will be standardly paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox, with the peak output transferred exclusively to the rear axle.

On the other side, the high-performance Competition variants of the new G80 M3 and G82 M4 generations will pump out no less than 375 kW / 510 PS (503 hp). Here, the power transfer towards the rear wheels is performed thanks to the standard-fitted 8-speed M Steptronic sports automatic gearbox.

There’s little time left till the reveal of the new M3 and M4, so we can’t wait to see these new, daring, powerful and controversial high-performance M models. The spy photos can be seen here.