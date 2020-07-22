So far, photos of the limited edition BMW M340i Touring First Edition have been quite rare, but thanks to BMW Spain, we can break that spell today. The Spaniards are introducing the M340i Touring First Edition through an extensive and beautiful photo gallery which highlights the undisputed qualities of the car.

The Frozen Dark Grey paint not only comes into its own in the photo studio, but it also creates exciting images as a dark contrast to red lighting. Incidentally, we also get a good visual impression of the optional laser headlights and the standard LED rear lights of the BMW 3 Series Touring.

In addition to the BMW Individual Frozen Dark Grey color, the BMW M340i Touring First Edition is limited to 340 units worldwide. It also comes with an extended shadow line, which means that the mesh kidney grille on the front and some other details are kept in high-gloss black.

The 19-inch light alloy wheels with double spoke 792 M Bicolor and the red brake calipers of the M sports brake are further eye-catchers. The sporty appearance is rounded off by the carbon rear diffuser from the BMW M Performance accessories range.

Thanks to its 374 hp six-cylinder in-line engine, the BMW M340i Touring sprints from 0 to 100 in just 4.5 seconds. The 500 Newton meters of torque arrive early, ensuring easy overtakes and a spirited driving. The xDrive all-wheel drive, which is also standard, changes its characteristics and power distribution under load offering a rear-wheel drive bias when needed.

Inside, the 3 Series Touring First Edition makes use of BMW Individual’s full leather trim in a striking bi-color – Silverstone and Fjord Blue. The leather is paired with contrasting stitching in Kyalami Orange.

The leather-covered dashboard, the seat belts with M stripes and the First Edition lettering integrated into the carbon interior trim round off the exclusive appearance.

[Photos: Pablo Bayo | AirMadrid]