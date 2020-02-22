Frozen Dark Grey BMW M340i xDrive First Edition is quite a looker

The latest star of the BMW Abu Dhabi showroom is the limited Frozen Dark Grey BMW M340i xDrive First Edition. The special edition model will celebrate the market launch of the new M340i models. Available in both Sedan and Touring guise, the First Edition will be produced in a limited run of 340 units per each version. As occasioned by every special edition model, BMW has prepared a series of exclusive individualization measures for the M340i First Edition.

The newest resident of the Abu Dhabi dealership is the Sedan version of the new M340i xDrive First Edition. The body is featured in the unique BMW Individual Frozen Dark Grey, the only color which the special model is available with.

Another distinguishable feature of this limited series is the striking visual appeal delivered by the BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line package with extended content. The standard Cerium Grey accents of the kidney grille and front intake details are now displayed in high-sheen black, whereas the casings of the exterior mirrors get painted in the same color as the rest of the body.

Rounding off this masterful exterior design are the four light-alloy wheels with special M Performance design and a diameter of 19 inches. Walking into the cabin, a splendid demonstration of elegance and sportiness is revealed in front of our eyes.

Right from the BMW Individual Manufaktur aesthetic laboratories comes the refined bi-tone leather upholstery in Fjord Blue/Ivory White combination and further accentuated by the Kyalami Orange contrast stitching.

The dashboard is as well covered in a full BMW Individual Merino Black leather upholstery. For the BMW M340i First Edition, a set of BMW Individual trim elements in high-gloss aluminum weave was chosen.

A further distinctive note is rendered by the use of standard M seat belts and the “M340i First Edition 1/340” inscription on the dashboard trim element. The heart of the BMW M340i First Edition is the magnificent B58 straight-six petrol burner, rated at 374 PS in Europe (due to the particulate filter installation for meeting WLTP standard) or 382 hp in other markets where emission regulations are not that stringent.

The M340i First Edition will be available to order right away in most territories, including most of European countries, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Middle East, Canada, Brazil and Mexico.