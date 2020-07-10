There are a lot of really exciting cars in the works over at BMW. There’s the upcoming 4 Series, BMW M3 and M4 and the iX3, just to name a few. Arguably the most exciting of all is the upcoming BMW i4, which will be an all-electric four-door gran coupe based on the new 4 Series. That makes it not only one of the coolest cars BMW is currently building but also the most important. In some new spy video, we actually get to see the i4 on the move. (We don’t own the video but you can see it here)

It’s always different seeing a car actually moving under its own power, than just seeing still photos of it. In this new video, the BMW i4 looks good and seems to have a sporty stance. It’s bigger than I thought it would be and I couldn’t really tell until I saw it moving around its environment, seeing it to scale in the real world. It’s longer, taller and wider than the 4 Series Coupe looks in photos. Still, it’s great to see a proper sports sedan from BMW that’s entirely electric.

When the BMW i4 debuts, it will pack two electric motors that will combine for about 530 horsepower. What’s even more interesting is that BMW claims it will have over 600 km (370 miles) of range. That would give it more range than any other EV on the market. Admittedly, that’s a long shot and it’s likely that it has quite a bit less range than that but, if BMW can hit that lofty target, it would be huge for the brand.

Even if it doesn’t, though, it will still be an awesome car. Even with 270 miles of range, the BMW i4 will be one of the coolest EVs on the market, thanks to its four-door coupe design, 530 horsepower and BMW-like handling. We can’t wait to drive it.

[Source: Motor Authority]