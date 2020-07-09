The BMW M4 GT4 was recently entered the world of sim-racing. It has done well so far in various competitions, but now that real-life racing is about to resume, BMW is looking for a new design for its cars. Therefore, the Germans announced a design contest which is free to enter for everyone. BMW is looking for its next livery for the M4 GT4 and the winner of the contest will have its work showcased both in the virtual realm and in real life.

You do have to follow some rules though. For example, the tagline for the competition is ‘THE FUSION OF REAL WORLD AND SIM RACING’ and the final design has to include it in some way. A jury will decide the winner and the designs have to be submitted here.

The winner will get $3,000, the second place $2,000 USD while the third place occupant will get $1,000. You need to submit your proposal by August 5, in order to be eligible.

“I am very excited to see which design will end up winning. I’m really looking forward to the creative submissions from the sim racing community, which shares our love for both motorsport worlds – the virtual one and the real one. We also want to use this to support artists during these difficult times.

Having Cao Fei, who designed the innovative BMW M6 GT3 Art Car, on the jury shows just how important this project is to us,” said Rudolf Dittrich, General Manager BMW Motorsport Vehicle Development and initiator of the competition.

The winning design will then not only be available to all BMW fans on iRacing, but will also be used in real-world racing. One of the BMW M4 GT4s in the DTM Trophy will be kitted out with the winning car wrap at the Hockenheim (GER) finale on 7th/8th November.

