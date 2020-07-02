While deliveries of the BMW M2 CS in the U.S. are still a few months away, the Europeans are currently taking possession of the highly anticipated sports coupe. For example, the folks in Belgium are always among the first to experience the latest BMW models, and the M2 CS makes no exception.

Courtesy of BMW Belgium, we bring you some exclusive images of the new BMW M2 CS, painted in Sapphire Black. To spice up things even more, they decided to take the limited-edition M2 sportscar to the race track for a photoshoot.

Before we jump into the beautiful photo gallery, let’s recap some of the M2 CS details.

Four Basic Colors

With the new model, which is based around the success of the M2 Competition and the M2 Coupe, customers will only be able to choose from a small range of options and four basic colors: Alpine White, Sapphire Black, Misano Blue and Hockenheim Silver. There is only interior option in black.

BMW M explained to us that the team looked at all kinds of color options, a common process in the development of a car. They painted cars in orange and red color variants, but never really liked these colors. They did not fit the shape of the car.

Internally they referred back to other colors, which the BMW plant in Leipzig had in its pallet of colors. Misano Blue became the final choice as the launch color.

Engine And Power Output

Powered by the engine as the F82 M4 CS, a more powerful version of the S55 which produces 331 kW (450 PS) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft), the M2 CS will mark the end of the F87 M2 series in October for the European market.

The BMW M2 CS will come with a six-speed manual gearbox as-standard and the optional 7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission.

Improved Exhaust Sound

The exhaust on the M2 CS has been changed slightly to accommodate the preferred sound track of the CS over the Competition. The new system has an altered mid damper and larger CS style tailpipes for an enhanced sound volume. Personally, I heard the cars which were outfitted with the European OPF filters blasting around the track and the sound is not that different from the M2C. It is a touch louder.

Limited production

As communicated by BMW at the launch of the M2 CS, the production numbers were intended to be 2200, but due to the virus situation it is unknown how many cars will be produced. It will definitely be 2200, but it could well be a larger number depending on demand over the past and coming months.

The plant in Leipzig will built as many as they can. Both the M2 Competition and M2 CS will have their production stop or EOL (end-of-life) in October. European cars are build first so that they have a CoC (Certificate of Conformity) dated before the end of August since the S55 engine is not emission compliant anymore in Europe from September onwards.

Pricing

The BMW M2 CS will go on sale this year and has an MSRP $83,600 plus $995 Destination. Initially it was rumored that 500 units will be developed for the US market, but we recently learned that the number will be lower than that. No official confirmation on the exact units figure but a ballpark mentioned between 350 and 400 units.