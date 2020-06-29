BMW USA launches a new campaign in celebration of Pride Month and the LGBTQIA+ community, entitled “Driven By Pride.” The campaign featured various activations, including BMW’s participation in a special broadcast event by NYC Pride, support of The Trevor Project’s “Pride Everywhere” campaign, and communications across BMW’s digital channels.

To mark this occasion, BMW has designed five custom-wrapped BMW 8 Series Convertibles. The specially wrapped vehicles featured blended rainbow colors that represent the entire Pride flag and LGBTQIA+ community, as well as a special “PRIDE” BMW roundel design on the hood of each vehicle.

“While many of this year’s live Pride activities were cancelled out of necessity, BMW continues to stand with the LGBTQIA+ community in this celebration of Pride and unity,” said Uwe Dreher, vice president of marketing, BMW of North America. “As the world continues to demonstrate for racial equality and justice amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there has never been a more urgent time to celebrate togetherness and unity.”

The broadcast event featured BMW 8 Series Convertibles in specially designed “Driven By Pride” wraps which drove the original NYC Pride parade route along 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York.

Here is a closer look at these unique BMWs: