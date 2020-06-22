It looks like the incredible performance the new BMW X5 M and X6 M models come with have turned them into targets, especially when talking about the upper echelons of ultra-fast SUVs. In that stratified region you’ll find cars like the Lamborghini Urus or even the Bentley Bentayga, the latter being called the fastest road-going SUV until the Italian thoroughbred came out. The BMW alternatives are not far off though.

Last week we saw a video of a BMW X5 M Competition drag racing against the Lamborghini Urus and things were incredibly close. Today we’re doing the same exercise and the results aren’t too different either. To be fair, the specs are extremely close too, so you couldn’t really expect a different outcome. Looking at what the two cars have on tap, the one that is punching a bit above its weight is the BMW.

The 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood makes 625 HP in Competition clothes, along with 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. It is all sent to the four wheels of the car via an 8-speed automatic gearbox thanks to the new M xDrive transmission.

On the other side of the drag strip, the Urus comes with a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 making 650 HP and 850 Nm (626 lb-ft) of torque. It too is all-wheel drive and uses an 8-speed automatic gearbox which also comes from ZF.

On paper, the Urus is supposed to be faster than the X5 M Competition to 100 km/h, being rated at 3.6 seconds, while the BMW is supposed to be 0.3 seconds slower.

However, as you can see in the video below (around the 42-minute mark) the two seem to be even up to around 160 km/h (100 mph) after which the Urus pulls ahead ever so slightly. That’s not really a surprise as the Urus has more torque and power and is a bit lighter but the performance the BMW shows is pretty darn impressive.