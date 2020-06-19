The new BMW X5 M Competition has reached the Middle East BMW showroom in a daring configuration that makes it stand apart from the crowd. The high-performance Sports Activity Vehicle prepared by the M division has recently celebrated its market debut alongside the F96 X6 M generation. The famous BMW dealership from the United Arab Emirates has prepared a special X5 M Competition that’s already on display in the showroom.

The exhibited F95 model is dressed in a spectacular Manhattan Grey metallic exterior paintwork, which further underlines the sporty character of the car and renders it even more elegance and beefiness.

The liquid metal appearance of the X5 M Competition is further complemented by the standard extended BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line ornaments and the 21″/22″ star-spoke light alloy wheels (code 818 M).

The interior specification is equally outstanding and deeply contrasts with the powerful gray exterior paint finish. The X5 M Competition is specced with a full Merino Sakhir Orange/Black dual-tone leather upholstery.

The M multifunctional, electrically-operated front seats boast an astonishing and decisively dynamic shape, in addition to offering top comfort and increased lateral support. The dashboard of the special X5 M Competition on display at the Abu Dhabi dealer is further enriched by the visually appealing Aluminum Crossline ornaments.

The equipment of the F95 model also comprises the cutting-edge BMW Live Cockpit Professional digital infotainment interface, the high-end Bowers & Wilkins Diamond 3D Surround audio system and the Rear Seat Entertainment Professional multimedia package.

The impressive performance package of the muscular BMW X5 M Competition centers on the state-of-the-art BMW S63 4.4-liter V8, which delivers a peak output of 460 kW / 625 PS (617 hp).

[Source: BMW Abu Dhabi]