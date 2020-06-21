Our video editor Nate Risch takes a close look at the BMW M5 Facelift and shares with us the most important details of this successful refresh. Mechanically the facelifted BMW M5 hasn’t changed too much. Both M5 variants continue to be powered by the BMW S63 4.4-liter V8 engine.

In the case of the standard M5 version, the 8-cylinder BMW M TwinPower Turbo powerplant produces a peak output of 441 kW / 600 PS (592 hp), while in the M5 Competition model, the unit develops a higher output of up to 460 kW / 625 PS (617 hp).

Also unchanged is the eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission and M xDrive all-wheel drive system with an Active M Differential. There are three different drive modes: 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD, with the last placing the car in rear-wheel drive mode and disabling the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC).

Suspension Changes

Some work was done on the suspension also. The regular model is unchanged, but the M5 Competition LCI gets new shocks and adjustable suspension tuning. BMW has also added M Carbon ceramic brakes as an option, which help to trim 23 kg from the car’s unsprung weight.

The M5 Gets Refreshed Design

The facelifted M5 gets a new kidney grille with double slats design with revised air curtains and bumper. An updated headlight with L-shaped LEDs and Dynamic Laser Matrix Beam for extra brightness is another highlight. It also gets a new apron and diffuser on the rear side along with a black finish on boot lid spoiler.

Even Better Interior Design

The new BMW M5 LCI gets a larger 12.3-inch infotainment display with the latest seventh-generation iDrive system. The new M5 and M5 Competition models come fitted with standard M Sport seats with multi-way electric adjustment. Besides these, optional M multifunction seats are also available.

These high-end seats feature an integrated head restraints, an illuminated M5 logo and extended adjustment and functions. All type of seats are offered with standard Merino leather upholstery. Exclusively for the M5 Competition, BMW introduces the Merino full leather upholstery in Black/Midrand Beige finish.

