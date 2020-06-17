The facelifted BMW M5 is here and, as expected, it mostly comes with visual changes. Therefore, BMW M CEO Markus Flasch went on camera to walk us through some of the upgrades of the business sportscar. Furthermore, Flasch decided to bring out every single M5 ever made on this occasion.

The video kicks off with a review of the front-end upgrades. The refreshed M5 LCI gets new L-shaped light signature in the headlights. Besides the new headlights, the new M5 and M5 Competition now also sport a redesigned radiator grille with connected kidney and all-rounding chrome frame, which displays a tridimensional structure, double vertical bars and, depending on the model, the “M5” or now also “M5 Competition” emblem on the driver’s side kidney.

The new bumper styling also incorporates newly styled elements for the side air vents, which add an extra dose of muscularity to the new M5 models.

In the back, the changes include new L-shaped lights with a distinctive 3D design and black surrounding, without an additional outer glass. The rear bumper has too undergone a slight revision, just like the rear diffuser and the M specific quad exhausts, which now feature thinner walls.

The new M5 models also feature an aluminum engine bonnet, streamlined M exterior mirrors, signature M gills on the front panels and a CFRP roof.

On the tech side of things, the damper system from the BMW M8 Gran Coupe was brought over as well as the new infotainment and instrument cluster, along with a bigger, 12.3″ screen inside the cabin.

Yet, the best part of the video though, comes after the presentation of the M5.

That’s because we get to have a look at all the other BMW M5 generations. There are several mint models in that hangar, from the original E28 M5 to the E34, E39, E60 and, of course, F10 M5. Now, with the refreshed F90 model out, which one would you pick?