It looks like Bruno Spengler is on a roll, even though just in the virtual realm for now. After winning the first ever IMSA iRacing Pro Series, the Canadian also managed to win on Saturday, in the sixth race of the Digital Nurburgring Endurance Series powered by VCO. He claimed victory together with his teammates, Nils Koch and Kay Kaschube, behind the virtual wheel of a BMW Z4 GT3.

The trio crossed the finish line of the 3-hour race first in the #107 BMW Z4 GT3. It wasn’t easy either, as they had to set off seventh in the race, after a grueling qualifying race. However, a perfect strategy, fast laps and a faultless performance saw Spengler, Koch and Kaschube improve steadily as the race progressed.

The #107 BMW Z4 GT3 moved into the lead around 40 minutes before the end of the race, claiming a comfortable victory by finishing 22 seconds ahead of the closest challenger. Team BMW Bank is the first crew to record two wins this season.

“I am delighted. After claiming the title in the IMSA iRacing Pro Series on Thursday, celebrating our second win in the DNLS powered by VCO with my team-mates from Team BMW Bank today is something special.

It is great for me to have Nils Koch and Kay Kaschube as team-mates, as they are just fantastic and I can learn so much from them. The strategy today was the key to our success. It was very important to stay out of the traffic and the tires deteriorated very quickly,” said Bruno Spengler after the race.

This wasn’t the only news though. The BMW M4 GT4 finally made its debut on the virtual track as well, in the SP10 class. BMW works driver Timo Glock made his race debut on the virtual Nordschleife in the #307 BMW M4 GT4.

He shared driving duties with BMW Sports Trophy ‘Rookie of the Year’ Marius Zug. On their first appearance together, the pair finished eleventh in their class.