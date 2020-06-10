The MINI John Cooper Works GP Pack is inspired by the world of motorsport and transfers the distinctive dynamic flair of the high-end, limited edition MINI JCW GP hot hatch onto the standard MINI John Cooper Works version. Starting with July 2020, interested clients will be able to choose this special exterior and interior customization kit. Of course, MINI will gladly install the optional John Cooper Works GP Pack on their car before it rolls off the production line.

The new John Cooper GP Pack adds in the Racing Grey metallic paintwork with the Melting Silver contrasting color adorning the roof, the exterior mirror casings and the rear spoiler, which were exclusive to the range-topping MINI JCW GP till now.

Other specific attributes of the John Cooper Works Pack are the black-colored engine bonnet air vent, radiator grille, fuel lid and door handles. Furthermore, the optional kit also comprises 18-inch alloys sporting the JCW design and the GP emblem on the wheel hub caps.

The John Cooper Works Pack will make your MINI even hotter thanks to the Piano Black headlight contours, the darkened headlight and tail light inlays, as well as the glossy black MINI logos for the engine hood and tailgate. Last, but not least, special GP-badged door sills are part of the new individualization package.

The cabin is not left untouched, as the John Cooper Works sports seats in Dinamica leather upholstery, emphasizing the GP logo, are also part of the package. All floor mats feature a typical, contrast red stitching. The driver’s and front passenger’s mats also sport the GP emblem.

The JCW GP steering wheel is covered in Walknappa leather upholstery with red stitching and boast a 3D metal printed marking for the 12 o’clock position. The wheel-mounted metal shifting paddles for the 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with embossed GP logo are also produced with the help of 3D printing technology.

Further equipment from the MINI Original range of accessories can be specced to complement the new John Cooper Works GP Pack, like, for example, the bonnet scoop, side scuttles and a tailgate handle finished in stitched carbon, along with the black waistline finisher.

To further enhance the motorsport ambience aboard the MINI John Cooper Works, clients can also order the John Cooper Works shift knob and the John Cooper Works hand-brake grip in carbon fibre with Alcantara gaiter.