Following the release of the BMW 5 Series Facelift, ALPINA is now bringing their own updates to the market. The 2020 ALPINA B5 Facelift was just announced and brings a series of styling upgrades. The Buchloe-based B5 not only gets the sharper look of the refreshed 5 Series, but it’s also based on the M Sport Package. The power output has also been raised from 608 to 621 horsepower, while the design is significantly sportier.

Revised Power Unit

The 4.4 liter V8 engine with bi-turbo charging delivers an impressive output of 457 kW (621 hp), and a maximum torque of 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), available from just 2000 rpm. ALPINA says that the BMW ALPINA B5 has quick, linear throttle response and on-demand power delivery throughout the entire rpm range. The 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission with ALPINA SWITCH-TRONIC has been specially designed to cope with the engine’s high torque.

Design Updates

The design upgrades of the ALPINA B5 facelift include a 40 percent larger air inlets at the front, which provides the V8 biturbo with even more breathing and cooling air. The ALPINA sport exhaust system with two twin tailpipes is beautifully integrated into the contours of the ALPINA rear apron.

Of course, the ALPINA 20-spoke wheel design of the ALPINA CLASSIC 20’’ forged wheels are included in the package. The wheels are optionally available in Black or Himalaya Grey. In cooperation with Pirelli, the P Zero tire dimensions and setup were refined for the new BMW ALPINA B5. ALPINA says that Pirelli provided materials that are usually reserved for the ultra-high performance tire program. The high-performance tires are used on the front axle with a width of 255 millimeters, on the rear axle there are even 285 millimeters.

Inside, the extensive range of standard equipment including comfort seats, a HiFi loudspeaker system as well as a DAB tuner ensures maximum comfort for driver and passengers. Of course, it comes with the latest BMW infotainment upgrades and features like the Parking Assistant.

Just like before the facelift, the new B5 is only available in combination with eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive, whereby both the transmission and the xDrive have an ALPINA-specific set-up. The standard package also includes the Brembo brake system with 395 millimeter brake discs and four-piston fixed calipers at the front, as well as 398 millimeter discs and floating calipers on the rear axle.

A mechanical limited-slip differential, using motorsport grade CNC machined components, is available as an option.

The 2020 BMW ALPINA B5 facelift will launch in Europe this Summer, and unfortunately, it’s not coming to the U.S. market.