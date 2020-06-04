Video: MINI Lifestyle Collection 2020 launched, focuses on sustainability

The MINI Lifestyle Collection 2020 was announced today, staying true to what the British company has done in the last several years. The new collection brings a few new designs to the table but has a different focus. This time round, the clothes, accessories and bags are meant to be as sustainable as possible and use organic cotton and recycled materials for a better tomorrow.

According to MINI, the new Lifestyle products are meant to go brilliantly with the MINI Electric, which is one of the reasons why the decision was made to use organic cotton and other natural materials in the manufacturing process. The collection includes, as usual, textiles, accessories, bags and luggage alongside products for kids or for pets. For the first time, the design of the textiles reflects the MINI Corporate Identity with contrasting color stripes and the MINI Wing logo.

The color spectrum of the products with the variants Chili Red, Island Blue and British Green is again based on the body finishes familiar from the MINI model range. One new highlight is the color Energetic Yellow created for the MINI Electric. Another new feature is the further development of the previous two-tone design to create Tricolor Block – an eye-catcher for such items as bags and accessories.

The collection includes things such as new key rings, new sunglasses, notebooks, duffel bags, a new kids trolley, sling bag, t-shirts of different kinds (both for men and women), sweatshirts and even a MINI Kite. You can check them all out in the photo gallery and video below. All of them will be available for purchase in a few weeks, at authorized dealers and online.