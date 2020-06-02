VIDEO: Let Us Welcome the All-New G22 BMW 4 Series Coupe

It’s finally here, the BMW 4 Series Coupe. Codenamed “G22”, the new 4 Series is the second generation of 4er but it really just the latest in a long line of what are really 3 Series Coupes. We’ve seen teasers, spy photos, renders and leaks. But it’s finally here, big grille and all.

That’s really the story of the BMW 4 Series — its monsters grille. However, there’s a lot more to the new 4er than just its new mug. The rest of the design is great looking and its chassis is seriously impressive underneath. In fact, it could be much more fun to drive than the 3 Series it’s based on.

BMW claims to have completely updated the 4 Series, from the 3 Series, under the skin. So it’s said to be sharper, more dynamic and more fun. Hopefully that’s not just marketing jargon but actual real-deal improvement on an already good car.

There are going to be a lot of comments and conversations about its new design language, both good and bad, but it’s certainly going to be an interesting look moving forward and it will be even more interesting to see how BMW reacts to it all. We’re going to have many articles about the new 4 Series in the coming days and weeks, starting today. There are comparison articles as well, showing off how the new 4 Series looks compared to its main competition, which should spark some interesting discussions.

So stay tuned to our site, as we bring more and more content on BMW’s latest coupe to you. Also, stay tuned to our podcast, as a new episode will be dropping tomorrow, focusing on the 4 Series and everything surrounding it. Let’s try and keep an open mind and wait to see it in person before we make final judgement but we can only imagine the sort of opinions that will come from this. Check it out.