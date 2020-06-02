New BMW 4 Series Coupe online configurator goes live on several BMW websites

The new BMW 4 Series Coupe is here and so are the online configurators for the G22 generation, now available on many BMW websites around the world. The premium mid-sized coupe from BMW is offered in two equipment lines: the Basis model and the M Sport version. This is a pretty different strategy than the one applied for the outgoing F32 generation, where you’d also get the Sport Line and Luxury Line trims.

It is pretty obvious that BMW is looking for an aggressive positioning of its G22 4 Series, just like in the case of the 8 Series models. The clear intention is to direct customers mostly towards the range-topping M Sport variant.

Besides these, you can also get an optional, fancier M Sport Pro package for the new 4 Series Coupe. It combines the standard M Sport pack with 19-inch M alloys, the 8-speed Steptronic Sport gearbox, a rear spoiler, BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line exterior ornaments and headlights with extended content, amplified engine acoustics for the cabin and a Harman/Kardon surround sound system.

Of course, the high-end offerings for the new 4 Series Coupe also include the M Automobiles. For the time being, until the G82 M4 is premiered in September 2020, the newly introduced M440i xDrive will take the role of the range-topping variant. The high-end M440d xDrive diesel variant will be available from November 2020.

Other powering versions include the 420i Coupe, the 420d Coupe (also available with optional xDrive) and the 430i Coupe. The forthcoming 430d xDrive Coupe with 210 kW / 286 PS (282 hp) will become available in early 2021.

The color palette for the new BMW 4 Series Coupe includes uni, metallic and BMW Individual exterior paintworks as follows:

Uni shades: Black and Alpine White

Metallic: Sapphire Black, Mineral White, Sunset Orange, Bluestone, Arctic Race Blue (new color)

BMW Individual: Tanzanite Blue II, Dravite Grey

I am also eagerly awaiting the anticipated San Remo Green metallic color, which should become available towards the end of the year.

To adorn the cabin, an equally rich array of materials can be chosen. In terms of upholstery, you can opt from the following:

Cloth/Sensatec combination: Black, Black with blue contrast stitching (for the M Sport / M Automobile variants)

Sensatec artificial leather: Black, Canberra Beige/Black and Canberra Beige

Vernasca leather: Black, Canberra Beige/Black and Canberra Beige, Tacora Red, Cognac, Oyster, Mokka, Black with blue contrast stitching (for the M Sport / M Automobile variants)

In what metal and wood trims are concerned, the new BMW 4 Series Coupe boasts an attractive selection of dashboard ornaments:

Metal trims: Aluminum Tetragon, Aluminum Mesh-effect

Wood veneers: matte, open-pore ash and maple wood, high-gloss ash wood

BMW Individual: Pianolack Black, Aluminum, Fineline Black wood with silver effect and open-pore texture

The new BMW 4 Series Coupe can also be optionally specced with the M Carbon package for the exterior, the BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line package, the BMW Individual Exterior Line Aluminum satinated and the galvanized surface finish for the buttons and controls.

After spending some time in live configurator, I came up with the following specifications that underline the sheer beauty and dynamic character of the new BMW 4 Series Coupe.

BMW 430i Coupe in Sunset Orange with Vernasca Canberra Beige interior

BMW 420d xDrive Coupe M Sport in Dravite Grey metallic, with Vernasca Cognac interior

BMW M440i xDrive Coupe in Tanzanite Blue II, with Vernasca Tacora Red interior

