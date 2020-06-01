2021 BMW M5 Facelift: Renders show the front and rear of the F90 LCI

The BMW 5 Series facelift serves as the base for these new renderings featuring the upcoming BMW M5 Facelift. The refreshed 5 Series, along with this M5 LCI teaser image, gives us a better understanding of the M5’s improved design. As always, our friend @zer.o.wt delivers some realistic renders.

The images incorporate the the new headlights and taillights of the 5 Series LCI, along with the modified kidney grille and front aprons.

The most important update at the front is undoubtedly the flatter headlights with their completely new daytime running light design. In place of the slightly angular daytime running light rings, which open towards the kidney, there is a new L-shaped design which is only rudimentary reminiscent of the double round headlights of earlier days.

The kidney are also more distinctive, and larger, and they fit the overall design a bit better than its predecessor. The extended shadow line option also gives a blacked out look to the M5 LCI.

In the back, the taillights’ graphics have also changed. The previous design has been replaced by a homogeneously illuminated L-shaped lamp, which further emphasizes the width of the rear and makes the 2021 BMW M5 look even more modern.

At first, the new 2021 BMW M5 Facelift will come in the two, well-known power stages: standard with 600 PS (592 hp) and Competition with 625 PS (617 hp). Towards the end of the year, an all-new, sharper M5 CS could likely be premiered, sporting further lightweight CFRP materials, more aero-optimized parts, a tweaked chassis and more power.

A camouflaged prototype of the forthcoming M5 CS was also recently spotted while undergoing speed testing at the Nurburgring.

BMW will premiere the new M5 LCI early this month with sales commencing shortly after.