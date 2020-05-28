Summer 2020: New colors and equipment for the BMW 7 Series, 8 Series and M8

The high-end BMW 7 Series, 8 Series and M8 luxury flagships are also set for visual and technical upgrades in the summer of 2020. The 7 Series and 8 Series family models can now be equipped with a further optimized Integral Active Steering chassis. The enhanced suspension system combines a variable rack and pinion ratio on the front axle with selective co-steering of the rear-axle wheels.

Thus, maneuverability of the 7 Series and 8 Series fitted with the Integral Active Steering is radically improved at low speeds, under 3 km/h, with rear axle wheels being effectively counter-steered. This is of particular usefulness when moving slowly in and out of tight parking spaces or passing through narrow gaps.

From July 2020, the list of available colors for the BMW 7 Series will be expanded with new paintworks. Phytonic Blue metallic and the BMW Individual Frozen Bluestone metallic will be added for the G11/G12 models.

Furthermore, the 7 Series will boast new BMW Individual interior equipment. From this summer, the BMW Individual leather steering wheel and the new, particularly luxurious BMW Individual Merino full leather upholstery in Smoke White/Night Blue/Black finish and special guilting will be offered for the 7 Series.

New BMW Individual appointments are also programmed for the M8 high-performance luxury models. The striking Ametrin metallic now becomes available for the M8 Coupe and M8 Convertible, after having been premiered on the M8 Gran Coupe.

Likewise, the visual appeal of the M8 Gran Coupe models will be further increased thanks to new BMW Individual exterior paintworks in the shades of Bluestone metallic, Frozen Brands Hatch Grey metallic and Frozen Motegi Red metallic.