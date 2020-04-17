The BMW X5 (G05) in a beautiful autumn imagery from Czech Republic

I just came across this stunning photo gallery of the BMW X5 and thought it would a nice idea to share them with you, our faithful readers. The X5 is easily my No. 1 choice when it comes to SUVs; design, practicality and dynamics-wise, I would forever choose the daddy of all Sports Activity Vehicles.

From the first generation E53, the X5 has grown and constantly matured itself, with the latest G05 series easily being the best of all models. Simply, BMW couldn’t have done a better job with its business class SAV after the lackluster F15 model. While the E53 and E70 generations hold up pretty well, the new G05 series is the X5 and the best of all time.

This photo shoot was probably organized back in the autumn of 2018, in what looks to be the metropolitan area of picturesque Prague, the capital city of Czech Republic. The X5 xDrive30d used as the presentation model here is featured in an exclusive M Sport package with several classy Individual appointments. The chosen exterior color is the BMW Individual Sunstone metallic paint finish, which was briefly offered as option when the new G05 generation was launched in 2018.

The Sunstone metallic, which was always available for the X3 and X4 models beginning with the G01 and G02 series, will return as an option in the BMW Individual package for the X5/X6/X7 trio starting with August this year.

The cabin of the X5 is garnished in the BMW Individual Merino Tartufo leather upholstery, with BMW Individual Piano black wood ornaments for the dashboard and door covers. The CraftedClarity glass applications are also part of the special specification.

The new X5 xDrive30d is powered by the tried-and-tested B57 single-turbo diesel engine, pumping out 265 PS / 261 hp. The Czech-configured model in these pictures also comprises the high-end BMW Live Cockpit Professional equipped with the OS 7.0 interface, the electrically-retractable rear tow hook, the electrically-operated tailgate system and the xOFFROAD package for the xDrive chassis.

Scroll down to see more interesting pictures from the Czech media launch of the X5. Enjoy!