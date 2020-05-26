BMW 5 Series to bring M Sport Edition limited-run models

To celebrate the launch of the BMW 5 Series Facelift scheduled for July 2020, BMW has prepared the special M Sport Edition models. The M Sport Edition will be available for both the Sedan and Touring versions and its production will be limited to a total of 1,000 units. The limited-run series will be available to customers worldwide, right from the start of sales for the refreshed 5 Series generation.

The M Sport Edition will offer the possibility to be paired with all internal combustion, 4- and 6-cylinder engines, as well as with the new 5 Series plug-in hybrid variants.

The new 5 Series M Sport Edition models will boast a unique, hallmark individualization package. The standard exterior paintwork will be the bright and classy BMW Individual Donington Grey metallic, a shade that was previously exclusive to the high-performance M5 only.

Alternatively, the M Sport Edition will also be optionally available in the BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue metallic upon customer request.

Furthermore, the 2021 BMW 5 Series M Sport Edition will also sport the sensational, 20-inch BMW Individual Air Performance Wheels with bi-color finish as standard equipment.

As a measure of further individualization for this special edition 5 Series, the Air Performance Wheels will display the “M Sport Edition” lettering instead of the standard “BMW Individual” on the Y-spoke.

The M Sport Edition for the LCI 5 Series also comprises a host of several additional styling and technical tweaks for the exterior, interior and chassis of the car.

The M Sport suspension system, which allows it to achieve a lower ride height, is standard equipment, as is the full M Sport visual package. The M Sport brake system is depicted by the red-painted calipers proudly wearing the M logo.

Other appointments exclusive to the M Sport Edition include the following:

BMW Individual headlights Shadowline.

BMW Individual High-gloss Shadowline with extended functions.

M multifunction seats for driver and front passenger (for the 5 Series Sedan variant).

Sports seats incl. electric backrest width adjustment (for the 5 Series Touring variant).

Dakota Black leather upholstery with blue contrast stitching.

M seat belts with stripes in BMW ///M GmbH colors.

BMW Individual headliner in Anthracite.

M leather steering wheel.

M footrest.

M-specific pedals.

M door sill plates.

Interior trim strips in aluminum Rhombicle Smoke Grey with accent trim strip in Pearl-effect Chrome.

M badge for the front side panel, on left and right in chrome

We expect to see the official imagery with the new BMW 5 Series M Sport Edition prior to the official market introduction due in July 2020.